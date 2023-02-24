2 senators share thoughts on EDSA revolution

MANILA — Two senators on Friday gave their thoughts on the EDSA People Power Revolution that took place 37 years ago.

Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda was a working journalist in New York when the EDSA revolution happened.

Freedom and democracy are two of EDSA's most important legacies, according to Legarda, who became one of ABS-CBN News' anchors right after the 1986 revolution.

Legarda said Filipinos view the People Power revolution with different degrees and meanings.

"We value our freedom, we value our democracy, we value what we've fought for in different milestones in our history as a nation and as a people," Legarda said.

"Because it means different things to different people of different generations. For me, it means giving value to our democracy and our freedom," she added.

Legarda meanwhile took the occasion to thank President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. for declaring February 24 as a holiday.

For Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who witnessed the revolution at the age of 16, People Power must also push Filipinos to "learn" from its lessons.

"I think what is important here is to learn the lessons of the past whatever political color you may be," Zubiri said.

The people, he said, should also always remember history to avoid its repetition.

"Remember history so that history won't repeat itself. We just want to make sure that along the way, we use the laws that we have done in the last three decades, maybe, four decades to further enhance growth for our people," Zubiri stressed.

