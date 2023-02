Watch more on iWantTFC

Filipino journalists should band together to protect the press freedom that the EDSA People Power Revolution restored, the Philippine Collegian said Friday.

Media practitioners face threats and vilification nearly 37 years after the largely peaceful revolt restored democracy and toppled the 2-decade regime of Ferdinand Marcos Sr., said Philippine Collegian editor-in-chief Daniel Daiz.

"So perhaps in the years to come, we'd like to see media practitioners, journalists banding together, being united again toward a common cause and that is for the defense of the freedom of the press," he told ANC's "Dateline Philippines"

Meanwhile, Vergel Santos of the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility said the Philippine media have been rather "timid."

"I don't see enough bold exercise of freedom, not to mention professional exercise of freedom of the profession in these times," he said in the same ANC interview.

"In fact, it seems to me that media and other institutions of freedom, to an extent, failed."