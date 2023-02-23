Marcos Jr. declares Feb. 24 as special non-working day in PH

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. declared Friday, Feb. 24, as a special non-working day in the Philippines so Filipinos can enjoy a long weekend in line with the People Power Revolution anniversary celebration on Saturday.

Marcos said Proclamation No. 167 is meant to enable Filipinos “to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend pursuant to the principle of holiday economics."

“The celebration of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from February 25 to 24 provided the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution is maintained,” the proclamation read.

In an earlier proclamation, Marcos declared the EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary on Feb. 25 as a special non-working day.

The Official Gazette website showed it remains unchanged despite the recent proclamation.

The Presidential Communications Office has yet to issue a statement on the activities of the Marcos family on Saturday.

The 1986 bloodless revolt ousted the father and namesake of Marcos from the presidency after being in power since 1965.

RELATED NEWS