Killings, arrests continue 37 years after EDSA revolt – Karapatan

MANILA – Killings and illegal detention of activists continue to persist in the country 37 years after the EDSA People Power Revolution, a human rights group said Friday.

“It’s a sad thing ‘no…in the reign of President Bongbong [Marcos], na it’s so early in his reign, we have already documented at least 15 cases of political killings and hundred cases of illegal arrest and without warrant,” said Karapatan Central Visayas spokesman Dennis Abarientos.

EDSA 1986. People climb on top of the main gate of Camp Crame as the crowd along EDSA multiplies to tens of thousands. Photo: The Eggie Apostol Foundation

“There are additional 30 arrest and detention of activist and other persons due to their political beliefs. Here in Central Visayas, (there are) at least 105 political prisoners and 6 of those are in Cebu and 13 in Bohol, the rest are in Negros Oriental,” he added.

The Philippines is commemorating this week the 1986 bloodless revolt that ousted former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.--the father of sitting president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.-- from the presidency after being in power since 1965.

The older Marcos’ presidency was marked by human rights violations committed against Filipinos during martial law.

Abarientos said martial law victims continue to fight for their rights to this day.

“This will even encourage other people to renew their commitment to freedom, independence and solidarity,” he said.

“It has become even more relevant now with all these persecution that is happening and non-access to local remedies to violations that are being committed against our rights,” he noted.

--ANC, 24 February 2023