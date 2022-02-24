TALISAY, CEBU — True unity stems from “aspirations for the country” instead of “political considerations”, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Thursday, after securing the support of 47 former officials who served under former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

Arroyo’s party Lakas-CMD is chaired by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is running for vice president in tandem with former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. The tandem has pitched “unity” as the alleged solution to the country’s problems.

Robredo said she was “humbled” and “grateful” for the endorsement of Arroyo administration officials, which she called “unsolicited.”

“Ang mensahe kasi nun sa akin, mas marami na ngayong mga tao saka mga groups ang nararamdaman how important this election is going to be, meaning to say hindi lang siya simpleng labanan ng mga personalities, pero pinaglalaban niya ano ang mangyayari sa atin in the next 6 years. Ang stakes talaga are very high,” Robredo told reporters here.

(The message of that for me is more people and groups feel how important this election is going to be, meaning to say it’s not just a simple match among personalities, but a fight for what will happen to us in the next 6 years. The stakes are very high.)

“Iba-iba ‘yong pinanggalingan pero iisa iyong hangarin. If at all, ito talaga iyong ‘yong tunay na unity, iyong unity sa aspirations for the country—hindi siya unity sa mga political aspirations,” continued the presidential contender.

(Our origins are different, but the goal is the same. If at all, this is what true unity is, unity in aspirations for the country—it’a not just unity for political aspirations.)

Robredo recently secured the backing of nearly 100 officials of the late former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino’s government, as well as 23 Ramos administration officials, 4 former senators, and over 200 former United Nations officers, among others.

“Iba-iba iyong pinanggalingan pero one aspiration for the country and how to achieve that aspiration would depend on the results of the elections,” Robredo said.

(The origin is different, but there is only only aspiration for the country, and how to achieve that aspiration would depend on the results of the elections.)