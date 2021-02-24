Ex-PNP Cascolan chief is newest undersecretary at Duterte's office: Palace

Former national police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan speaks during a press conference in Quezon City on June 9, 2017. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former national police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan as undersecretary at the Chief executive's office, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Duterte signed Cascolan's appointment paper as undersecretary at the Office of the President last Monday, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Welcome aboard, Usec Cascolan," Roque said in a televised press briefing.

Cascolan stepped down from his 2-month stint as chief of the Philippine National Police when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 in November.

He was succeeded by current PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas, who made headlines last year for a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings at that time when Luzon was under strict COVID-19 lockdown.

Watch more in iWantTFC

During his short stint as the country’s top cop, Cascolan said he had established a 9-point action agenda including transferring police personnel closer to areas where their services are needed.



Cascolan was among those who crafted "Oplan Double Barrel," which became the PNP’s flagship program in the war against illegal drugs.

Included in this program is the controversial “Oplan Tokhang,” which has led to thousands of deaths.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Duterte's Cabinet includes appointees with military and police backgrounds. Some of them are leading the health crisis on COVID-19.