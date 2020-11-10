Cascolan on Sinas: Some shortcomings but generally, he has done good

MANILA - Incoming top cop Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas has done good generally despite some shortcomings, outgoing Philippine National Police chief Gen. Camilo Cascolan said Tuesday.

Sinas was tapped to replace Cascolan as he retires Tuesday, about 2 months since assuming the position.

"There are a lot of things he did, maybe there were some shortcomings but generally, he has done good," Cascolan told ANC's Headstart of Sinas.

Sinas became controversial after receiving a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings at that time when Luzon was under strict lockdown.

On Monday, Malacañang announced that Sinas will be taking over the helm of the PNP effective Tuesday.

Cascolan said he was "not privy" to what should now happen to the pending cases against Sinas over the "mañanita" controversy when he assumes the role of PNP Chief.