MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has issued an executive order revising the implementing rules and regulations of the Scientific Career System, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In signing Executive Order No. 17, Marcos said updating the system was important so it could respond “to the evolving needs of the country’s science and technology human resources in government service.”

The President signed the order on February 20.

"The system will be characterized by entrance to and a career progression or advancement based on qualifications, merit and scientific productivity, career path to scientists, as well as incentives and rewards to ensure attraction and retention of highly qualified personnel in the science and technology sector," the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said in a statement.

This will apply to members of the academe who hold master's and doctorate degrees in the field of science and directly engaged in research and development.

Based on the order, these individuals must also be involved in biological sciences, engineering and technology, mathematical and physical sciences, health and agricultural sciences and other disciplines pointed out by the Scientific Career Council (SCC).

Marcos also sought the Scientific Career System as one engaged on "recruitment, career progression, recognition and reward of scientists in public service aimed at developing a pool of highly qualified and productive scientific personnel."

He also wanted guidelines on the continuous training program for active scientists.

APPOINTMENT TO THE SYSTEM

The SCC shall be composed of the following:

Chairperson of the CSC as ex-officio Chairperson

Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as ex-officio Co-Chairperson

Ex-officio members

President of the National Research Council of the Philippines (NRCP)

President of the National Academy of Science and Technology (NAST)

President of the University of the Philippines System.

"The SCC shall administer the system, and shall have final authority to decide on all matters pertaining to the system," the order read.

Marcos said each field of specialization in the sciences will have their own Special Technical Committees (STC) in the field of biological sciences, engineering sciences and technology, mathematical and physical sciences, health sciences, agricultural sciences, and social sciences.

Other fields may be created "as needed."

Scientists appointment under the career system will be rank-based (Scientist I to Scientist V), and their entry into this will depend on their qualifications.

Their salary will also be based on a compensation plan, "which will include fringe benefits and reasonable allowances comparable to those of the Career Executive Service," the Presidential Communications Office said.

"STCs in different fields of specialization will be created with each technical committees composed of at least five members recognized by authorities in their respective fields and who will serve for two years," according to the statement.

Marcos late last year directed the Department of Science and Technology and relevant agencies to provide scholarships to young Filipinos so the country could "develop a bigger pool of scientists, researchers, innovators in the country."

Marcos Jr.'s predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had signed into law the "Balik Scientist" program to address the brain drain in the country, as Filipino innovators choose to move abroad for better opportunities.

He is pushing for the strengthening of the country's research and development, and boosting support for Filipino inventors and scientists.