President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. greets guests during the signing of the SIM Card Registration Act at the Malacañang Palace on Monday, October 10, 2022. Noel B. Pabalate, PPA Pool

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Friday called himself a "frustrated scientist" after his father and namesake discouraged him in pursuing a career in science.

Speaking during the 8th annual Balik Scientist Program convention in Pasay City, Marcos said former President Ferdinand Marcos told him there was little money to earn in the profession.

"All my scholastic career was spent in science and it was only towards the end that it was explained to me by my father that 'mahirap ‘yung science, hindi ka yayaman diyan,'" he said, drawing laughs from the audience.



"Boy, if you were alive now, I would like to introduce him -- I would like to introduce him to Elon Musk. I’d like to introduce him to Bezos. I’d like to introduce to Microsoft, to Apple," he added.

The President, who earned a special diploma in social studies from Oxford in 1978, said this is among the reasons why he "feels strongly" about progress in the science and technology sector, noting its advantages to society.

"Science can bring and that the training in the technical, the technical training that our students can receive and the advantages they will bring to themselves and also to our transforming economy," he said.

During the event, he called on the Department of Science and Technology to strengthen the Balik Scientist program, and find a course of action to provide more incentives to Filipino scientists.

This will encourage them to return to the country and provide valuable insights in research and development.

"As we take advantage of the many opportunities available to us under what is becoming the new normal, it is important to highlight the critical role of the DOST—with the help of the participating Balik Scientists—to address the perennial issues in the country through research and development initiatives," said Marcos.

He also stressed the importance of social sciences, which formed a part of the transformation in society.

In the lead-up to the May elections, Marcos pushed for ramping up the country's research and development, and boosting support for Filipino inventors and scientists. He said government should also fund the projects of young innovators in schools.

In 2016, Marcos said the country must produce more scientists by helping establish more science schools, especially in provinces.