Researchers work in a laboratory at the Philippine Genome Center on March 12, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday asked Filipino scientists to stay in the Philippines and pledged his administration's support for their endeavors.

Speaking in this year's National Science and Technology Week opening in Pasay City, Marcos stressed the importance of more local innovators in the face of an emerging "new economy" brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I encourage our Filipino scientists, researchers, inventors, and innovators to continue sharing your expertise especially to young people, although they are sharing their technology to us," Marcos said at the conclusion of his 15-minute speech.



"I urge you to stay in the country as you pursue your career. We will continue to support you and continue to look to you to be active partners of the government," he added.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Video from RTVM

The President also urged scientists to dedicate their knowledge and skills into helping their fellow Filipinos.

Before his speech, Marcos toured around the science exhibits in the World Trade Center and said that while he was happy with what he saw, more should be done to address pressing problems such as climate change and natural disasters.

"Basta't maganda ang suporta sa ating mga scientist, mga researcher, mga teacher... world-class talaga ang Pilipino. Kaya we should not allow this opportunity to pass us by," Marcos said.

(As long as support for our scientists, researcher and teachers is good, Filipinos are world-class. This is why we shouldn't allow this opportunity to pass us by.)

"It is a new world, these are new problems we are facing, and therefore we need to find new solutions and innovation is the key, innovation and agility," he continued.

He then directed the Department of Science and Technology and relevant agencies to provide scholarships to young Filipinos so the country could "develop a bigger pool of scientists, researchers, innovators in the country."

Marcos Jr.'s predecessor, former President Rodrigo Duterte, had signed into law the "Balik Scientist" program to address the brain drain in the country, as Pinoy innovators choose to move abroad for better opportunities.

The program offers allowances, medical insurance, and a chance for scientists to be with their families in the Philippines in exchange for sharing the expertise they honed abroad.

The program aims to get 101 scientists on board this year, its highest ever target, the DOST earlier said.