DILG backs PH-wide MGCQ to streamline 'fragmented' travel rules

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Saturday expressed support for placing all of the country under the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ)— the lowest restriction level— in a bid to address "fragmented" travel regulations across localities.

In a statement, the DILG pointed out the “urgent need” to streamline various travel measures enforced by local government units (LGU) to stem the spread of COVID-19, describing some as “redundant.”

“[The agency sees] the urgent need to remove redundancy in domestic tourist travel requirements and impose less stringent requirements by managing the health risks through other means,” the statement read.

Interior Spokesperson Jonathan Malaya said Filipinos have been “confused” about travel regulations because they vary by province, noting that some provinces or LGUs require RT-PCR testing, while some use antigen tests.

“Some even require [a] 14-day quarantine regardless of PCR result. We need the regulations to be streamlined and placing the country under one classification would help in the on-going harmonization,” explained Malaya.

“Placing the entire country under one quarantine classification would allow the DILG to harmonize the fragmented travel regulations across the country,” the official added.

The inter-agency task force leading the country’s pandemic response earlier this week urged President Rodrigo Duterte to place the entire country under the loosest lockdown classification to boost the economy.

Nine of the 17 mayors in the capital region were in favor of MGCQ in March, the Metro Manila Council said Thursday.

Experts have expressed concern, however, warning of a possible surge in case a hurried quarantine shift.

NOT ABANDONING HEALTH PROTOCOLS

Malaya clarified that harmonizing travel regulations would not mean abandoning health protocols or disregarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re not saying that we will remove all travel restrictions and go back to where we came from. That’s impossible because COVID-19 is still here. We just need to streamline because we need [to revive our] economy and address the hunger, loss of jobs and economic opportunities that came as a result of the travel restrictions,” he said.

The DILG has already organized a technical working group with LGUs regarding the harmonization of “local regulations for domestic travel as well as recommend best options to encourage domestic travel for leisure.”

Duterte is expected to announce the new lockdown classifications for the month of March on Feb. 22.