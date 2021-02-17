Speaker Velasco backs placing entire country under MGCQ next month

Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is backing a proposal by the acting NEDA secretary to place the entire country under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) starting March 21, or more than a year since the country was first placed under lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I personally agree with NEDA’s proposal to place the entire country under MGCQ next month. It is about time we safely relax pandemic restrictions to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on the economy," he said in a statement.

"With vaccines on the way, we should start encouraging our countrymen to patronize businesses again while strictly adhering to minimum health and safety protocols."

Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua earlier urged President Duterte to further reopen the Philippine economy to mitigate the increasing hunger and job losses in the country. He said local government units can implement localized lockdowns to control the spread of the coronavirus in their respective areas.

He said the Philippines lost P1.04 trillion, or an average of P2.8 billion every day, in revenues since the start of the lockdown last March 2020.

Chua also proposed to further increase the capacity of public transportation from 50 percent to 75 percent, as well as to complement this with opening of more bike lanes.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez warned the Philippines is placing last in terms of resurgence from the deadly outbreak, citing the country's negative growth rate of its gross domestic product (GDP).

"Medyo kulelat tayo ngayon, nahuhuli tayo pagdating sa recovery. In other words, tayo nagre-recover naman. Nakita natin 'yung GDP [natin] na bumagsak … maliit na lang 'yung negatives. From -16.5 naging -11.5, naging -8.7 o -8.3. So unti-unti na 'yung minus. Pero 'yung minus na 'yun, minus pa rin. E dati, +plus 6 tayo, +6.5. So, bagsak pa din," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(We're near the bottom, we're trailing in terms of recovery. In other words, we're also recovering. We saw our GDP fall … although the negatives are small. From -16.5, to -11.5, to -8.7 or -8.3. So they're decreasing slowly. But they're still minuses. Before the pandemic, we were at +6, +6.5. So, we're still at the bottom.)

"'Pag kinumpara mo sa ibang bansa, tayo pinakahuli, lalo na 'yung mga neighboring countries natin. Eh 'yung neighboring countries natin, maliit din 'yung COVID cases. Pero bakit naggo-grow sila o kaya mas maliit 'yung bagsak ng economy nila? Tayo yung huli."

(If you compare us with other countries, we're last, especially with our neighboring countries. They also have small number of COVID cases. But why are they growing or why did their economies fall slightly. We are last.)

"E dati, pre-pandemic, tayo 'yung second fastest. Tayo 'yung isa sa pinakamabilis. So, anlaki ng nawawala. Anong ibig sabihin po niyan? Less economic activity. Siyempre, 'pag may isang sektor ang nakasara, 'yung kabit-kabit na sektor na nagsu-supply doon, yung nakapaligid doon, sarado rin. 'Yung nagtatrabaho dun sa mga sarado na 'yon, walang trabaho hindi nakabalik," Lopez said.

(Before, pre-pandemic, we were the second-fastest growing economy. We were one of the fastest economies. So, we're losing a lot. What does that mean? Less economic activity. For sure, if a sector shuts down, other sectors surrounding it or supplying it will also close. Those who were working there, they lost their jobs and were not able to return.)

The unemployment rate in the Philippines was at 4.5 percent or 5 percent before COVID-19 struck the country.

When the pandemic hit in March last year, the jobless rate ballooned to 17.7 percent (7.3 million unemployed Filipinos) in April, before it went down at 10 percent (4.6 million) in July, and eventually to 8.7 (3.8 million) in October.