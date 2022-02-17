Pediatric vaccination exceeds targets in within first week of roll-out

MANILA - The country has vaccinated over 263,000 children aged 5 to 11 years old, exceeding targets for the first week of the national roll out of the pediatric vaccination.

As part of the effort to encourage more parents to have their children vaccinated, Department of Health officials and employees brought their own family members within the age group to get jabbed in a mall in Manila.

"Our presence here confirms our firm belief na may benefits po ang COVID vaccination that we are offering to our next generation, the children. I am standing here a senior, nakapagpabakuna na, may booster na rin, a government official, a parental figure, I have my pamangkin at my apo, joining all of you here who believe and participate in the COVID-19 vaccination," National Vaccine Operations Center Chief and DOH Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said on Thursday.

(I am a senior citizen, I have been vaccinated and have gotten my booster, I am a government official, and a parental figure, and I have with me my nephew and grandson, joining you here to participate in the COVID-19 vaccination.)

Cabotaje was joined by her nephew Francis Bernard, 8 years old, who shared why he wanted to get vaccinated.

"I want everyone to be protected, and I'm not scared of the vaccine, because I will be saving more than one life!"

USec. Myrna Cabotaje, National Vaccination Operations Chair, had her nephew Francis Bernard with her at the vaccination today. Francis was one of the kids who got their COVID-19 shot today

Over 100 children, nephews, nieces, and grandkids of DOH personnel were also present, among them nine year old Rhodia, whose visit to the cinema was her first in almost two years since the pandemic began.

"Kung pwede na po mag-face-to-face I'm excited to attend class po ulit kasi na-miss ko na makita ang friends ko," she shared when asked why she wants to get vaccinated.

(I want to be able to attend face-to-face classes again because I miss my friends.)

Relatives aged 5-11 yo of Department of Health staff are set to be vaccinated this morning in a cinema in Manila. Health Secretary Francisco Duque greeted some of the early birds. Goodies and loot bags await vaccinees after their jab.

Health Secretary Duque was also present, thanking those who attended to show their support and take part in the effort to vaccinate more members of the population.

Duque said that the Vaccine Expert Panel will be reviewing the new recommendation by the World Health Organization to extend the interval between the two pediatric vaccine doses to 4 to 8 weeks.

The NVOC likewise will be sitting down to recalibrate strategies after a low turn out for the third iteration of the National Vaccine Days, or the 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan 3.'

"Ang ating nakitang assessment, hindi na halos pumupunta sa malalaking vaccination sites. So i-aassess natin: kailangan ba yan nationwide? Kailangan ba yan specific area lang?" Cabotaje said.

(Our assessment shows that nota lot of people are going to major vaccination sites. We want to consider whether we should be doing this nationwide or in specific areas isntead.)

Only 2.6 million doses have been administered by the DOH, just a little over half of its 5 million target jabs.

This, despite an extension of 7 more days for the 'Bayanihan, Bakunahan 3'.

According to the NVOC, 61.9 million Filipinos have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, 9.3 million of which have received their boosters.