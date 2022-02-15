MANILA – More than 50,000 children ages 5-11 were vaccinated Monday as the government rolled out the vaccination program for kids in the said age group on Valentine’s Day.

“Yesterday, we had a total of 50, 294. That’s the February 14 date which already [includes] some of (National Capital Region) and the rest of the country,” Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje told ANC’s “Rundown.”

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez told reporters Monday that over 100,000 children ages 5-11 years old have been vaccinated in the pilot implementation of the pediatric vaccination program last week, exceeding initial targets set by the government.

Cabotaje noted that as of their latest count, about 8 children nationwide have reported adverse reactions to the COVID-19 jab.

“There were…children who experienced rashes in the extremities, about 4 of them. Then we have 1 itchy throat, many are recovering, there was 1 incidence of vomiting and 1 incidence of pain in the site and with some chills. This child is recovered,” she said.

The official said parents should report adverse effects of the COVID-19 shot on their children to their doctors.

“If the child has fever, then they can give any paracetamol to the child, it’s basically dependent on the weight but if the mother has forgotten the weight then they can just look at the instructions, give 1 teaspoon, half teaspoon, etc.”

“And for the pain in the site, they can also give any paracetamol brand that is available. What is important is for any side effect, they need to report to the doctors, they should not just disregard it as an ordinary side effect due to the vaccination. It’s good that these are reported so that the health worker can advise the parents properly,” she said.

Cabotaje noted that government is expecting the arrival of about 5-6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses for children in February.

“Our reformulated, our age-appropriate, our pediatric Pfizer is coming in tranches, we had 780,000 last February 4, and another 780,000 on February 10, and we’re expecting another 780,000 on February 16, and about 5-6 million total for the month of February,” she said.

--ANC, 15 February 2022