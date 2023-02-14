PH to deploy team to help quake-hit Pinoys in Syria

A man prays for his relatives at a mass grave area following a major earthquake in Baris village near Elbistan district of Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Feb. 10, 2023. Sedat Suna, EPA-EFE

MANILA - The Philippines will deploy a contingent composed of 6 personnel to Syria through Damascus to help Filipinos and others affected by the strong quake there, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Tuesday.

"May six-man team na pupunta, na Filipino... sa area na 'yon galing Damascus para bigyan ang anumang kailangan nila na tulong. At least walang casualty doon sa Syria," Undersecretary Eduardo Jose De Vega said during a televised briefing.

Last week the Philippines deployed a team of disaster response specialists and healthcare workers to Turkey after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria last

At least 2 Filipinos were confirmed killed in the quake while a third Filipino remains missing.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

De Vega did not mention who will join the six-man team to be deployed to Syria. ABS-CBN News has sought additional details from the DFA on this matter but it has yet to respond.

A total of 248 Filipinos were so far affected by the strong quake in Turkey, while some 60 were in Syria, De Vega said.

Officials and medics said 31,643 people had died in Turkey and 3,581 in Syria from last Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor, bringing the confirmed total to 35,224.



- with a report from Agence France-Presse