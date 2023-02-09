2 Filipinos killed in Turkey quake

A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view over collapsed buildings after an earthquake in Antakya, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing as rescuers look for survivors across the region. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Two Filipinos have died in Antakya district of Hatay, Turkey following Monday's massive earthquake that hit the country and neighboring Syria, the Philippine Embassy said Friday.

"It is with deepest regret that the Embassy must inform the public of the passing of two Filipinos, both earlier reported to be missing in Antakya," a statement from the Philippine Embassy in Ankara said.

"The Embassy and Consulate General express their deepest condolences and are in coordination with the victims' families in both the Philippines and in Turkiye."

Filipino journalist Ted Regencia, who is based in Istanbul, identified one of the fatalities as Wilma Tezcan. He said Tezcan's death was confirmed by her daughter.

Hailing from Lucena, Quezon, Wilma traveled from Istanbul to Hatay province on January 27 before Monday's quake.

"I understand Wilma Tezcan was married to a Turkish national, she posted on her Facebook account that it was her first vacation in [Hatay] for 2023. She was based in Istanbul," Regencia reported.

Weng Timoteo, Filipino community in Turkey vice-president, said Filipinos are now banding together to help Tezcan's family.

"Nanghihingi kami ng love offering sa community dito para matulungan ang pamilya," she said in a separate interview on TeleRadyo.

Meanwhile, the Philippine embassy said another Filipino who was reported missing in Antakya was discovered to be alive. Regencia said the Filipino was rescued from the rubble 60 hours after the quake struck.

It added a Philippine team has successfully evacuated more than 10 Filipino families from the city of Antakya in Hatay province, one of the hardest-hit cities in the country.

"The families are currently being shuttled back to Ankara, Turkiye capital, where they will be sheltered," it said.

"Nasa phase na po ng rescue, relief and evacuation ang embahada," added DFA spokesperson Asec. Maria Teresita Daza in a TeleRadyo interview.

Timoteo said a total of 35 inividuals and families were rescued and will be brought to a rented house in Ankara. Other Filipinos in Hatay whose houses were not destroyed in the quake have chosen to stay, she said.

The community leader said 70 percent of the Filipino community in the Turkey are based in Istanbul. Majority of the Filipino community work as household service workers, businessmen, chefs, engineers, nurses and teachers.

The Philippines has deployed an 85-person team composed of disaster response specialists and healthcare workers to Turkey and Syria.

The embassy said the team will be deployed to Gaziantep for an additonal relief, rescue and evacuation operation.