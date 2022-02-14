Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Catholic charismatic group El Shaddai has not endorsed any presidential and vice-presidential candidates for the May 2022 elections, its spiritual adviser clarified Monday.

Most Rev. Bishop Teodoro Bacani said Bro. Mike Velarde's endorsement of the tandem of former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio was personal.

"Lilinawin ko nang mabuti. Una, hindi endorsement ng El Shaddai 'yung binigay ni Bro Mike," he told Teleradyo.

Bacani said Velarde did not consult El Shaddai elders about such move.

"That is not El Shaddai. Maliwanag ba 'yun? That is Bro. Mike Velarde, who is head of El Shaddai, but it is not the opinion of the body," he added.

Bacani also said El Shaddai members were free to choose their candidates for the upcoming polls.

"Hindi [Velarde] siya puwedeng mag-obliga sa kaniyang mga followers na bumoto para sa ganitong kandidato o para sa ganung kandidato," he said.

"Bahagi ng kalayaan ng isang Katoliko ay makapamili ng kaniyang iboboto ayon sa kaniyang nalalaman at ayon sa kaniyang konsensiya."

"Sa El Shaddai, walang command vote na katulad sa Iglesia Ni Cristo," he added.

Bacani also slammed Velarde's endorsement to Marcos as "downright wrong".

"Sa palagay ko, mali ang kaniyang pag-endorso. It's downright wrong. You can't endorse a man like Bongbong Marcos for President," he said.

He cited the human rights abuses and corruption under the Marcos regime.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, the son and namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos emerged as the most preferred presidential candidate among respondents from socioeconomic classes CDE.

In second place is Vice President Leni Robredo, garnering the support of 16 percent of respondents.