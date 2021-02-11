PSG gets go signal to use COVID-19 shots months after some members got unauthorized jabs

President Rodrigo Duterte salutes to a troop commander during the Presidential Security Group (PSG) Change of Command Ceremony at the PSG Compound in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 30, 2018. Alfred Frias, Malacañang Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte's security team has received permission to get COVID-19 jabs from China's Sinopharm, months after some of its members took the vaccine which was then still unauthorized for local use, officials said on Wednesday.



The Food and Drug Administration has issued a "compassionate use license" for the Presidential Security Group to take 10,000 Sinopharm jabs, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

“Nasa priority naman po ang ating kasundaluhan. At matagal na po nating napag-usapan ‘yan na seguridad at kasulugan ng Presidente ang pinangangalagaan,” he told reporters in an online briefing.

(Soldiers are in the priority list and we have previously discussed that they are taking care of the security and health of the President.)





The security team "complied with all requirements" and its hospital would take "full responsibility for the vaccines and will report utilization and outcomes" to the FDA, said its Director General Eric Domingo.

This authorization is for "future use" and "one-time importation," said the health department.

Asked if the license to use would cover the PSG personnel's family, Roque said, “I suppose so dahil hindi naman 10,000 ang PSG.”

(The PSG is not 10,000-strong.)

Durante last year said "a handful" of PSG personnel vaccinated themselves with a drug he did not name. He said inoculations began in September and that the last batch was finished in October.

Duterte had commended his security detail for their "loyalty and courage" in having themselves inoculated, and said they did it for "self-preservation."

"I am prepared to defend my soldiers. I will not allow them, for all of their good intention, to be brutalized in the hearing," Duterte said, referring to a hearing earlier called on the government's vaccination program.

Roque, a lawyer, said the military detail broke no law.

"The president is saluting the PSG for what they did. They risked their lives to protect our president," Roque said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had called the PSG's move "justified" even as he said the vaccines they took, without his knowledge, had been smuggled into the Philippines.

