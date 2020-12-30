Home  >  News

Lorenzana says COVID-19 vaccine used by PSG 'smuggled'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 30 2020 10:42 PM

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana branded as smuggled the unauthorized Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine given to members of the Presidential Security Group.

But despite the illicit nature of the vaccine, Lorenzana believes the inoculations are justified and said it's unlikely that PSG personnel will be sanctioned. - The World Tonight, ANC, December 30, 2020
 
