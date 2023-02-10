Jimenez backs UP-DND accord institutionalization

Newly installed University of the Philippines president Atty. Angelo Jimenez (left) delivers s speech after receiving the university mace symbolic of the university leadership during the ceremonial turnover at Quezon Hall, UP Diliman on Feb. 10, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Angelo "Jijil" Jimenez on Friday officially started his 6-year term as president of the University of the Philippines.

During the turnover ceremony at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman, Jimenez said he envisioned the university "to be at the forefront of transformative scientific, cultural, and artistic pedagogy" and "research and public service in local and global communities."

He said he wanted UP to have "global consciousness" and become future-ready.

"Ang UP ay mananatiling bulwagan ng dangal at ipagpatuloy natin ang simulaing ito tungo sa husay at dangal. Honor and excellence. But they are not enough. Aanhin ang husay at dangal kung walang malasakit at kung walang pakikipagkapwa tao?" he said in his acceptance speech.

(The UP will remain a hall of honor and we will continue this mission towards excellence and honor. Honor and excellence. But they are not enough. What use are excellence and honor without sympathy and solidarity?)

Jimenez also vowed to tackle the benefits of staff members, including personnel and regularization issues.

Serving for a term of 6 years, Jimenez said he "will start work today" by appointing and organizing his executive team.

UP-DND ACCORD

He also expressed support for the institutionalization of the UP-Department of National Defense accord, which established guidelines on military and police operations inside the university.

He said he would discuss this with Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos, following the case of UP professor Melania Flores, who was arrested this week from her home inside the UP Diliman campus by policemen who reportedly posed as DSWD personnel.

"The issue here is building trust in our institutions. There is an existing live agreement on protocols concerning entry into campus with a fellow agency of government and it is a formal agreement, and from all the facts coming to my knowledge, it has been violated. These kinds of things do not help us in building strong institutions for the country. It has broader implications for governance as well," Jimenez said in an interview after the ceremony.

"I will seek a meeting with, at my level, [with] the Sec. of Interior (DILG), Sec. Abalos to discuss ways of how to protect this and how to strengthen our mechanisms of mutual monitoring of the agreement," Jimenez added, saying he was a signatory of the agreement when he was a student regent.

Flores, a faculty member at the UP Departamento ng Filipino at Panitikan and former president of the All UP Academic Employees Union, said she was arrested for allegedly violating the Social Security Act of 2018, specifically for failing to remit the SSS contributions of a former househelp.

But the educator-unionist said she was not aware of the charges, nor did she receive any subpoena supposedly for her to attend any hearing.

22ND UP PRESIDENT

Jimenez, the 22nd president of the university, is a labor lawyer. He served in the UP Board of Regents - the university's highest governing body - in 1992 as Student Regent, and as Regent from 2016 to 2021.

He also served as deputy administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration from 2005 to 2007.

Meanwhile, in his speech, outgoing UP President Danilo Concepcion called Jimenez his "worthy successor".

He said the study of artificial intelligence (AI), the acquisition of supercomputers through donors, hybrid teaching and learning, and new infrastructures are among those he would leave behind in the university as he stepped down as president.

"As we look out from Quezon Hall today, we can see a university much transformed, not only physically, but also in mind and spirit... I am now retiring from my post with deep pride and gratitude for this opportunity of a lifetime," Concepcion said.

The attendees at the turnover ceremony included former Senator Kiko Pangilinan, a UP alumnus who also served as student regent and chairperson of the UP Student Council.

Toward the end of the ceremony, students held a brief protest, demanding academic freedom.