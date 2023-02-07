Home  >  News

PNP says arrest of UP professor Melania Flores a legitimate operation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 07 2023 10:38 PM

Philippine police are accused of violating a government agreement with the University of the Philippines over the arrest of a professor inside her campus residence in Quezon City.

The incident is now being investigated by the Commission on Human Rights. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 7, 2023
 
