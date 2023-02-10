MULTIMEDIA

Jimenez takes over UP presidency

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Incoming University of the Philippines president Atty. Angelo Jimenez (right) is welcomed with a hug by outgoing UP President Danilo Concepcion during the ceremonial turnover of the university leadership at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman in Quezon City on Friday. Jimenez, a graduate of the UP College of Law, is the 22nd president of the premier state university.