Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jimenez takes over UP presidency Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 10 2023 02:35 PM Incoming University of the Philippines president Atty. Angelo Jimenez (right) is welcomed with a hug by outgoing UP President Danilo Concepcion during the ceremonial turnover of the university leadership at the Quezon Hall in UP Diliman in Quezon City on Friday. Jimenez, a graduate of the UP College of Law, is the 22nd president of the premier state university. Angelo Jimenez is 22nd UP president Read More: UP University of the Philippines Angelo Jimenez president Diliman