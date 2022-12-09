Atty. Angelo Jimenez speaks at the forum, The Search for the Next University of the Philippines (UP) President, at the Cine Adarna, UPFI Film Center in UP Diliman, Quezon City on November 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Former regent Angelo Jimenez has been elected as the new UP president, student regent Siegfred Severino announced Friday.

Jimenez will replace outgoing University of the Philippines President Danilo Concepcion, whose six-year term is set to end on Feb. 9, 2023.

Jimenez will become the 22nd president of the country's premier state university.

Jimenez, an expert on Philippine overseas labor issues and global migration, served with distinction in the Department of Labor and Employment and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

He received 2 presidential citations for his efforts in safeguarding overseas Filipino workers or OFWs in Middle East flashpoints, including Kuwait and Iraq. He has also served as labor attaché in Japan. He served as a UP Regent from November 2017 to July 2021.

Jimenez is also an opinion writer on news.abs-cbn.com.

The UP Board of Regents selected Jimenez over 5 other nominees, according to the Philippine Collegian, the University of the Philippines Diliman's official student paper.

The paper and other student groups, in a rare move, endorsed chancellor Fidel Nemenzo for the university president position.

UP Diliman Student Council Chairperson Latrell Felix earlier said the selection of the next UP president was "crucial" because it would "reflect how the university will proceed in the next six years."

"Students' education and democratic rights are at stake," she said, noting how members of the UP community have faced red-tagging and other security threats in recent years.

—with reports from Arra Perez and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News