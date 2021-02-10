Vaccines won’t automatically lead to easing of community quarantine, says Palace

Commuters head to the relocated bus loading and unloading area along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Philippines' roll out of COVID-19 vaccines this year will not automatically result in the relaxation of community quarantines, the country's inter-agency task force (IATF) on coronavirus said Wednesday.

IATF co-chair and Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles said the number of COVID-19 cases will remain as the government’s gauge in deciding on the implementation of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Magdede-desisyon ang IATF based on our indicators. Mababa na 'yung kaso, so pwede na mag-MGCQ (modified general community quarantine) ang NCR (National Capital Region). 'Yung lugar na MGCQ naman, makikita natin ilang linggo nang zero, dito na sila pwede mag-transition to the new normal,” Nograles said in an interview on state-run PTV.

(The IATF will decide based on our indicators. If cases are low, NCR can shift to MGCQ. Areas under MGCQ, if they register zero cases, they can proceed to the new normal.)

“Right now, hindi pa namin nade-define ang new normal kasi wala pa kaming nakikita na zero ang growth rate, infection rate, attack rate for consecutive weeks. Hanggang hindi namin nakikita 'yan, hindi pa kami maka-define ng new normal," he said.

(Right now, we can't define yet the new normal since we haven't seen zero COVID-19 growth rate, infection rate, attack rate for consecutive weeks. Until we see see that, we can't define the new normal.)

The Philippine government targets to immunize 100 percent of its adult population, or about 70 million Filipinos, by the end of 2021.

Government officials however stressed that inoculated Filipinos will still need to follow minimum health standards to protect themselves against the highly infectious respiratory disease.

Nograles said that the task group has yet to finalize the list of workers that will be included in the fourth priority group in the government’s vaccination program. According to the IATF resolution, Priority Group A4 include uniformed personnel and those in the essential sectors.

“Fina-finalize pa talaga kung anong kasama sa A4 o essential workers,” he said.

(We are still finalizing who can be included in the A4 or essential workers.)

The IATF will also discuss Thursday whether to include national athletes and coaches competing in international competitions in the vaccine priority list.

“May Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (INITAG), sila ang nakatutok sa priority list. At kung may kailangang idagdag, pag-aaralan ito. Isa-submit sa IATF for final approval,” Nograles said.

(There is the Interim National Immunization Technical Advisory Group, they're the ones focused on the priority list. And if there needs to be additional inclusions, it will be studied. This will be submitted to the IATF for final approval.)

Malacañang earlier said the Philippines is ready to launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive next week, months after the country awaited its supply of doses.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque said the country's first COVID-19 vaccine batch will arrive in "mid-February" from the COVAX Facility, an initiative which seeks to ensure equitable access to the drug.

As of posting, the Philippines has registered 541,560 COVID-19 cases, 11,401 of which led to fatalities while 499,971 others recovered. Of the total number of infections, 30,188 are still active.

