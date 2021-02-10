COVID-19 cases in PH reach 541,560; add'l deaths at 114

Manila city health officials participate in the COVID-19 vaccination simulation held at the Universidad de Manila on January 19, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases climbed to 541,560 on Wednesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,345 new infections.

The additional tally does not include data from 4 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also reported 114 new COVID-related deaths, or a total of 11,401 fatalities. This is the 12th straight day that additional deaths counted more than 50.

Meanwhile, 276 new recovered patients were recorded, bringing the number of total recoveries to 499,971.

In a note on its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the DOH said 59 recoveries were reclassified as deaths after final validation. There were also 9 cases initially tagged as deaths that turned out to be recoveries.

Of the 30,188 active cases, 88.2% have mild symptoms, 6.1% are asymptomatic, 2.6% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.6% have moderate symptoms.

A total of 12 cases, 10 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official tally for being duplicate entries.

RELATED VIDEO: