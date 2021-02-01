PH gov't aims to vaccinate 100% of Filipino adults: Dominguez

Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III. ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippine government is aiming to vaccinate 100 percent of its adult population, Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III said Monday.

According to Dominguez, the Philippines currently has around $1.38 billion from World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank which it will use to buy vaccines.

The government is negotiating 106 million doses of vaccines from various manufacturers, worth $1.2 billion, and around 40 million doses from the COVAX Facility, worth $84 million.

"These will be enough to vaccinate around 76 million adults, or more than 100 percent of the adult population," Dominguez said in a televised briefing.

Dominguez also said they are negotiating for around 92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, just in case there will be delays in production and delivery.

"To be safe, we are negotiating more than what we need of 70 million," he said.

The Philippines will receive at least 5.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility, "vaccine czar" Carlito Galvez Jr. said Sunday.

Aside from these, authorities are also negotiating with other vaccine manufacturers for more doses.

