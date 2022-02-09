RODRIGUEZ, Rizal - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Wednesday bagged the endorsement of Rodriguez town Mayor Tom Hernandez, who leads the second most vote-rich municipality in the province of Rizal.

Hernandez made the announcement when Domagoso and his 2022 slate visited Rodriguez town on the second day of the national election campaign period for a town hall meeting.

"Binigyan po kami ng laya ni Governor na dahil umatras si Sen. Bong Go, binigyan po kami ng laya na kung sino po ang gusto naming piliin," Hernadez said in a meeting, referring to Rizal Governor Rebecca “Nini” Ynares.

(The Governor allowed us to choose our own candidates since Sen. Bong Go, our primary choice, has backed out of the race.)

"Kayo po ang aming laya... Nakikita ko sa inyo, galing po kayo sa hirap, naiintindihan niyo po ang mga sintimyento ng ating mga kababayan," he told Domagoso in a meeting.

(You are our free choice... I see that you understand the sentiments of our countrymen because you were also once poor.)

The Manila mayor and presidential candidate said he was surprised by Hernandez's endorsement.

"Ang layunin namin kanina mag-courtesy call sa city hall... Nagulat ako... From nowhere, biglang nagsalita si Mayor Tom," Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview.

(Our plan was just to have a courtesy call in the city hall... I was surprised... From nowhere, Mayor Tom spoke.)

"Na-overwhelm ako kasi ang gandang buwena mano."

(I was overwhelmed because it was a good start for our campaign.)

Rodriguez town has some 209,000 registered voters, according to 2019 data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Hernandez is the latest ally of President Rodrigo Duterte who endorsed Domagoso's presidential candidacy after Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go -- the standard bearer of ruling party PDP-Laban -- withdrew his certificate of candidacy last year.

On the first day of the 2022 national election campaign period, former Agrarian Reform Secretary John Castriciones, who is running for senator, attended Domagoso's proclamation rally to extend his "strong support for the candidacy"

"Tulong-tulong po tayo na suportahan si Mayor Isko pagkat siya po ay may maliwanag na plataporma para sa ikauunlad at kapayapaan ng ating bansa," said Castriciones, who founded the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte National Executive Coordinating Committee (MRRD-NECC).

(Let us help each other in supporting Mayor Isko, because he has a clear platform for the development and peace in our country.)

"Siya (Domagoso) po ay member ng National Advisory Council na kung saan ang ating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ay honorary chairman kaya siya po ay kasama at kapamilya ng ating administrasyon."

(He is a member of the National Advisory Council where President Rodrigo Duterte sits as honorary chairman. So he is an ally and a part of the administration family.)

Two other mayors yesterday backed Domagoso’s presidential bid, namely Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano and Pateros Mayor Miguel “Ike” Ponce III.

Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, House Deputy Speaker PJ Garcia, and Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice have also been vocal about supporting Domagoso’s candidacy.

Domagoso has repeatedly said that he would “need all the help he could get” in the May 9 elections, where he is pitted against the incumbent vice president, former and current senators, among others.

A December 2021 Pulse Asia survey on presidential candidate preferences showed that the Manila Mayor was tied at 8% with Sen. Manny Pacquiao in third place.

They were trailing survey frontrunner former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., and Vice President Leni Robredo.