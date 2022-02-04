Parents accompany their children as San Juan City launches its vaccination program for their pediatric residents, who will be administered with either Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the Filoil Flying V Arena on November 3, 2021. Unvaccinated parents or guardians can also get the jabs to increase protection within each household according to the San Juan city information office. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Government will roll out COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5 to 11 nationwide on Feb. 14, an official said Friday.

Vaccination of said age group will begin in Metro Manila and parts of Central Luzon and Calabarzon on Monday, February 7, before the nationwide rollout, the Department of Health earlier said.

Some 780,000 Pfizer jabs for children age 5 to 11 are set to arrive later Friday after a third party logistics partner failed to load it into a plane Thursday, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the National Vaccination Operations Center.

"They tried all their best to have alternate routes atsaka saan puwede dalhin pero hindi nakaabot. We're sure it’s going to be delivered this afternoon kasi nakasakay na yan kahapon," she said.

(They tried all their best to have alternate routes but it did not make it in time. We're sure it’s going to be delivered this afternoon because the vaccines have been loaded into the plane yesterday.)

"It has already left Brussels. It was in Hong Kong, it's going to arrive tonight. Meron na rin kaming allocation per area depende kung ano ang nasubmit nilang immediate registration."

(We also have allocation per area depending on their submitted immediate registration.)

Another batch of some 780,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine is set to be delivered on Feb. 9, Cabotaje added.

Some 160,000 children, including 100,000 in Metro Manila, have so far registered for vaccination, Cabotaje said.

The Department of Health earlier held townhalls where healthcare workers explained to parents that benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks, she added.

"Marami ring mga magulang na (Many parents are) already enlightened and are willing to have their children vaccinated. Sana sila rin magkumbinsi sa mga magulang na ito na ayaw ipabakuna ang kanilang mga anak," she said in a televised public briefing.

(We hope they also convince other parents who do not want to get their child vaccinated.)