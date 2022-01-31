Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) launch its mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Jan. 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The COVID-19 vaccination of 5 to 11-year-olds will start this week in 6 Metro Manila sites, Malacañang said on Monday.

Pfizer jabs reformulated for this age group will be available in the following vaccination hubs from Feb. 4, Friday, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

Philippine Heart Center

Philippine Children's Medical Center

National Children's Hospital

Manila Zoo

SM North EDSA Skydome

Fil Oil Gym in San Juan City

Video courtesy of PTV

"Mahalaga po ito sa ating paghahanda sa muling pagbabalik ng face-to-face classes, pisikal na balik-eskuwela," Nograles he said in a press briefing.

(This is important to our preparations for the return of face-to-face classes, physical return to schools.)

The COVID-19 vaccination for this age group will be expanded to surrounding provinces on Feb. 7, authorities earlier said.

Some 168,355 children whose ages are 5 to 11 have been registered to get jabs as of Saturday. The health department is targeting 15.5 million children nationally.