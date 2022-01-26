Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Philippine Medical Association (PMA) on Wednesday suggested holding National Vaccination Days for the 5-11 age group, to convince more parents to get their children inoculated against COVID-19.

Some parents have to report for work and might not be able to bring their children to inoculation hubs. While a guardian could accompany them instead, they will have to present various documents, said PMA president Dr. Benito Atienza.

“Nag-suggest nga po kami doon sa isang town hall meeting namin noong morning sa mga mamamahayag na sana magkaroon ng National Vaccination Days para mas concentrated po ang ating mga magulang na dalhin ang kanilang mga anak sa mga vaccination centers,” he said.

(We suggested in our town hall meeting with journalists this morning to schedule National Vaccination Days so that parents can concentrate on bringing their kids to vaccination centers.)

During previous National Vaccination Days, government urged employers to refrain from marking workers absent if they are scheduled to get COVID-19 jabs.

Health professionals also suggested designating spacious vaccination sites for children where videos could be played and they would not get bored, Atienza said.

“Sana ma-separate iyong bakunahan ng mga bata sa adult kasi iyong mga adult, may boosters, halo-halo ‘yan, first dose, second dose,” he said in a public briefing.

(We hope the vaccination for children will be separate from those of adults, who are lumped together and need to get boosters or their first or second dose.)

Malacañang said Filipino children aged 5 to 11 would start getting their COVID-19 shot in Metro Manila on Feb. 4. Authorities aim to expand the drive nationwide to the rest of this age group by the middle of February, a government adviser said.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 57.8 million of its 109 million population. At least 6.6 million people have received booster shots.