MANILA — COVID-19 vaccinations for Filipino children ages 5 to 11 will finally start next week, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

"Ito po ay sisimulan na sa Feb. 4, 2022. Phased approach po ito kung saan ang phase 1 ay isasagawa muna sa NCR," said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

(This will start on Feb. 4. This will be a phased approach wherein phase 1 will be done in NCR.)

The country will get its first 780,000 doses of the pediatric formulation for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 31. About 1.8 million more doses will be delivered a few days later, said National Task Force Against COVID-19 consultant Dr. Ted Herbosa.

“Ang target around the middle of February, makakapag-nationwide na tayo with the delivery of doses na dadating pa,” he said in a televised public briefing.

(The target is around the middle of February, we will be able to go nationwide with the delivery of additional doses.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

The Pfizer vaccine has an efficacy rate of 90 percent among children aged 5 and above, with "very mild" adverse events, according to recently resigned Food and Drug Administration chief Eric Domingo.

There are some 13.5 million children aged 5 to 11 in the Philippines, the DOH earlier said.

The Philippines has fully vaccinated some 57.2 million of its 109 million population. At least 6.2 million people have received booster shots.