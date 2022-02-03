DOH postpones COVID-19 vaccination rollout for children

MANILA - The Philippines' rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 was moved to Monday following "logistical challenges," the Department of Health said Thursday.
The health agency said the arrival of Pfizer jabs reformulated for the said age group was moved to Friday evening from later Thursday.
The National Vaccination Operations Center said it "remains committed to ensure that all Filipinos, including children, get vaccinated."
"Vaccinating children is critical to the country’s national vaccination program to ensure they have the added protection they need against COVID-19," it said in a statement.
More details to follow.