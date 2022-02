Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Pfizer's vaccine that will be used for 5 to 11 years old are set to arrive in the Philippines Thursday, the Department of Health said.

The government initially ordered 15 million Pfizer vaccine doses for the expansion of the pediatric population beginning Friday.

Pfizer and relevant agencies have trained vaccinators, and logistics in initial sites of the vaccine rollout have been prepared, according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Naglabas din po tayo ng handbook para maturuan mga nanay kung paano ang pagpeprepara sa'ting kabataan bago po sila bakunahan," she said during a virtual public briefing.

(We also released a handbook for mothers on how they can prepare their children before their vaccination.)

"Safe po, ligtas po ang bakuna ng 5 to 11 years old. Kailangan po nila ito dahil wala silang bakuna. At kung patuloy tataas ang mga kaso sa ibang lugar, kailangan po protektado din po sila."

(Our vaccine for 5 to 11 years old is safe. They need it because they haven't been vaccinated yet. And if cases continue to rise especially in other areas, they need to be protected.)

The government has so far fully vaccinated 6.28 million children aged 12 to 17 as of Jan. 23, according to DOH data presented by Dr. Mary Ann Bunyi, president of the Pediatric Infectious Disease Society of the Philippines.