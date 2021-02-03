EU: Philippines exempted from vaccine export ban

MANILA — The Philippines will not be affected by the European Union’s export controls on COVID-19 vaccines, the European Union’s (EU) delegation to the country has said.

The development came after President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the union during his weekly address on Monday, alleging that they are holding up the global COVID-19 vaccine supply.

In a statement, the EU delegation to the Philippines said exports to 92 low and middle-income countries covered by the COVAX facility, including the Philippines, are exempted from the ban.

“No impact to the Philippines as well as to other poor countries as exports to these countries are exempted from the export ban,” the EU said in a statement.

The British-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca last week said that it would fall short of delivering promised vaccines to the EU, triggering a furious response from the bloc.

The EU is now looking into a scheme to monitor and authorize export of vaccines, potentially blocking them if its own supply is not met.

“The authorization mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines include a wide range of exemptions from prior authorization, to ensure the EU continues to fully honor its commitments to deliver the vaccine to our direct neighborhood,” the statement added.

EU also laid out the following conditions for their ban exemption:

Exports to any of the 92 low and middle income countries in the COVAX Advance Market Commitment list.

Exports of COVID vaccines purchased and/or delivered through COVAX, UNICEF and PAHO with destination to any other COVAX participating country.

Exports in the context of a humanitarian emergency response.

The political and economic union said that it remains fully committed to international solidarity and its international obligations, citing a statement of European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen.

In total, the EU (including member-states) has provided 853 million euros to help 92 low- and middle-income countries, including the Philippines, to gain access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“Through COVAX, the Philippines will receive vaccines for 20 percent of its population, with a first shipment expected at the end of February,” the EU said.

The Philippines has so far logged 528,853 COVID-19 cases, of which 30,368 are considered active infections. The country has also recorded 487,611 total recoveries and 10,874 total fatalities from the virus.

The country has lagged regional peers in securing vaccines, but the government is hoping to inoculate some 70 million, or two-thirds of the population, this year.

— Reports from Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News and Reuters