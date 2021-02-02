Philippines' COVID-19 cases climb by 1,583 to 528,853

Commuters line up to board the bus while observing health safety protocol, at the Roosevelt bus station in Quezon City on February 1, 2021. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 1,583 new COVID-19 cases, or a total of 528,853 confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines.

Thirteen testing laboratories failed to submit their results on time.

The DOH also recorded additional 67 COVID-related deaths and 39 recovered patients.

With 10,874 total fatalities and 487,611 total recoveries, the country's active cases stood at 30,368, or 5.7 percent of the cumulative total.

The Philippines has been logging an increased number of deaths since last week. But the DOH said this is due to late reporting of deaths, with some only recently confirmed through “harmonization” of data with the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Government data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed that a large number of the deaths reported belatedly last week were from July and August last year.

The first coronavirus death outside of China, where the disease is believed to have originated, was recorded in the Philippines a year ago on Monday. The 44-year-old Chinese man, who arrived from Wuhan City, China via Hong Kong on Jan. 21, 2020, was the Philippines second confirmed COVID-19 case.

Meanwhile, of the active infections in the country, 89% have mild symptoms, 5.3% are asymptomatic, 2.7% are in critical condition, 2.5% have severe symptoms, and 0.54% have moderate symptoms.

Since last week, the DOH has stopped disclosing the list of areas with the most number of new cases.

