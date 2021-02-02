Home  >  News

Galvez says PH not affected by EU-AstraZeneca supply issue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 02 2021 11:18 PM

The Philippine's vaccine czar is confident the country's orders of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines won't be hampered by supply issues in the European Union.

He gave the assurance after President Rodrigo Duterte claimed the EU is blocking the exports of the company's vaccines. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 2, 2021
 
