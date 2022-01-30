Travelers and transport workers receive their COVID-19 vaccine as the Department of Transportation and the Metro Manila Development Authority launch their mobile vaccination drive at the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX) on Jan. 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Restrictions in Metro Manila will be eased starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, as the capital region reverts to COVID-19 Alert Level 2, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said Sunday.

Home to more than 13 million people, the National Capital Region is placed under Alert Level 2 until Feb. 15, along with seven other provinces, Nograles said in a statement. The NCR has been placed under Alert Level 3 until Jan. 31.

Alert 2 allows face-to-face classes. It also raises the operating capacity of businesses, which have been battered by the pandemic.

Nograles said the following provinces are also placed under Alert Level 2:

Batanes

Bulacan

Cavite

Rizal

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Basilan

Meanwhile, the following cities and provinces will be under Alert Level 3:

Cordillera Administrative Region: Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga and Mountain Province

Region I: Dagupan City, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union and Pangasinan

Region II: City of Santiago, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino

Region III: Angeles City, Aurora, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Olongapo City, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales

Region IV-A: Batangas, Laguna, Lucena City and Quezon Province

Region IV-B: Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro and Puerto Princesa City

Region V: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Masbate, Naga City and Sorsogon

Region VI: Aklan, Antique, Bacolod City, Capiz, Iloilo City, Iloilo, Negros Occidental and Guimaras

Region VII: Cebu City, Lapu-Lapu City, Mandaue City, Bohol, Cebu province, Negros Oriental and Siquijor

Region VIII: Ormoc City, Tacloban City, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar and Western Samar

Region IX: City of Isabela, Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga Sibugay

Region X: Bukidnon, Cagayan de Oro City, Iligan City, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental and Misamis Oriental

Region XI: Davao City, Davao Del Sur, Davao Del Norte, Davao Oriental and Davao de Oro

Region XII: General Santos City, North Cotabato, Sarangani, South Cotabato and Sultan Kudarat

Region XIII: Surigao del Norte, Surigao Del Sur, Agusan Del Norte, Agusan del Sur and Butuan City

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao: Maguindanao, Cotabato City and Lanao Del Sur

The Philippines has recorded a total of 3,528,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday, of which 213,587 are active.

Of those still battling the disease, 318 are in critical condition and 1,526 are severe cases. Majority or 199,893 are mild, 8,736 have no symptoms, while 3,114 are moderately ill.

Jomar Rabajante of the University of the Philippines (UP) Pandemic Response Team said Sunday that the number of daily new COVID-19 infections in the country may return to pre-surge levels by late February or March.

Since late December, the Philippines has seen a quick rise in new COVID-19 cases, a wave of infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

Authorities continue to remind the public to follow minimum health protocols and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19.

- with reports from Jamaine Punzalan and Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO