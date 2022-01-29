A health worker collects a swab sample from a passenger at the MRT-3 North Ave. station during the free antigen rapid testing offered for commuters. Angie de Silva, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Philippines on Saturday recorded 17,382 new COVID-19 cases, data from the Department of Health (DOH) showed.

The positivity rate was at 33.3 percent, based on samples of 56,447 individuals on Jan. 27, according to the DOH.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,528,796 COVID-19 cases, of which 213,587 remain active.

COVID-related deaths increased by 70, resulting in a total of 53,871 fatalities so far.

There were 35,382 more recoveries, raising the total number of recuperations to 3,528,796.

The intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilization rate in Metro Manila and nationwide was at 48 percent and 40 percent, respectively.

The DOH also reported that 77 duplicates, including 52 recoveries, were removed from the tally. It also reclassified 24 recoveries into deaths.

The total number did not include data from three laboratories which failed to submit their reports on time.

The said laboratories contributed an average of 0.6% of tested samples and 0.7% of positive individuals in the last 14 days.