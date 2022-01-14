MANILA — Metro Manila and several other areas will keep current restrictions against COVID-19 until the end of January, Malacañang said on Friday, even as coronavirus infections continued to climb.
The capital region will stay under COVID-19 Alert 3 until Jan. 31, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.
The third alert in a 5-level system bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos.
It also limited to fully vaccinated individuals and reduced to 30 percent the indoor operating capacity of dine-in services, religious gatherings, fitness studios, personal care services, and recreational venues.
Other areas under Alerts 3 and 2 from Jan. 16 to 31 include the following, Nograles said.
Government earlier announced the following areas would be under Alert 3 from Jan. 14 to 31.
No area in the country is currently under Alert 4.
Government said it would escalate an area to Alert 4 if has used at least 70 percent of its healthcare capacity.
In Metro Manila, around 42.9 3 percent of ICU beds and 44.65 percent of isolation beds were in use as of Jan. 11, according to data from the health department.
Philippines on Thursday reported a record-high 34,021 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total confirmed infections to 3,092,409, data from the Department of Health showed.
The positivity rate was at record-high 47.9 percent, nearly tenfold the World Health Organization's 5 percent positivity rate benchmark.
