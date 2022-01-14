Home  >  News

Metro Manila, other areas to keep COVID-19 Alert 3 until end of January

Jamaine Punzalan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2022 12:35 PM

Health workers spend time outside the emergency room of San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay City on Jan. 12, 2022. The sudden increase of COVID-19 cases this year has caused some hospitals in Metro Manila to declare full capacity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Health workers spend time outside the emergency room of San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay City on Jan. 12, 2022. The sudden increase of COVID-19 cases this year has caused some hospitals in Metro Manila to declare full capacity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News


 

 
MANILA — Metro Manila and several other areas will keep current restrictions against COVID-19 until the end of January, Malacañang said on Friday, even as coronavirus infections continued to climb. 

The capital region will stay under COVID-19 Alert 3 until Jan. 31, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles. 

The third alert in a 5-level system bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos. 

It also limited to fully vaccinated individuals and reduced to 30 percent the indoor operating capacity of dine-in services, religious gatherings, fitness studios, personal care services, and recreational venues. 
 
Other areas under Alerts 3 and 2 from Jan. 16 to 31 include the following, Nograles said. 

This screenshot from Nograles' slideshow lists the areas under Alert Levels 2 and 3.
This screenshot from Nograles' slideshow lists the areas under Alert Levels 2 and 3.

Government earlier announced the following areas would be under Alert 3 from Jan. 14 to 31. 

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/news/01/14/ptv-2.jpg

No area in the country is currently under Alert 4. 

Government said it would escalate an area to Alert 4 if has used at least 70 percent of its healthcare capacity.

In Metro Manila, around 42.9 3 percent of ICU beds and 44.65 percent of isolation beds were in use as of Jan. 11, according to data from the health department. 

Philippines on Thursday reported a record-high 34,021 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total confirmed infections to 3,092,409, data from the Department of Health showed. 

The positivity rate was at record-high 47.9 percent, nearly tenfold the World Health Organization's 5 percent positivity rate benchmark. 

More details to follow. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID   COVID-19   COVID19   COVID Philippines   COVID updates   COVID latest Philippines   COVID variant   omicron   COVID alert  