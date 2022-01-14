Health workers spend time outside the emergency room of San Juan De Dios Hospital in Pasay City on Jan. 12, 2022. The sudden increase of COVID-19 cases this year has caused some hospitals in Metro Manila to declare full capacity. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News







MANILA — Metro Manila and several other areas will keep current restrictions against COVID-19 until the end of January, Malacañang said on Friday, even as coronavirus infections continued to climb.

The capital region will stay under COVID-19 Alert 3 until Jan. 31, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.

The third alert in a 5-level system bans face-to-face classes, contact sports, funfairs, and casinos.

It also limited to fully vaccinated individuals and reduced to 30 percent the indoor operating capacity of dine-in services, religious gatherings, fitness studios, personal care services, and recreational venues.



Other areas under Alerts 3 and 2 from Jan. 16 to 31 include the following, Nograles said.

This screenshot from Nograles' slideshow lists the areas under Alert Levels 2 and 3.

Government earlier announced the following areas would be under Alert 3 from Jan. 14 to 31.

No area in the country is currently under Alert 4.

Government said it would escalate an area to Alert 4 if has used at least 70 percent of its healthcare capacity.

In Metro Manila, around 42.9 3 percent of ICU beds and 44.65 percent of isolation beds were in use as of Jan. 11, according to data from the health department.

Philippines on Thursday reported a record-high 34,021 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total confirmed infections to 3,092,409, data from the Department of Health showed.

The positivity rate was at record-high 47.9 percent, nearly tenfold the World Health Organization's 5 percent positivity rate benchmark.

More details to follow.