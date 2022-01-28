Home  >  News

Metro Manila at 'moderate risk' for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2022 02:58 AM

Metro Manila is now at moderate risk classification for COVID-19. But while the news is a positive development. Raphael Bosano tells us the same cannot be said for other regions. - ANC, The World Tonight, January 28, 2022
