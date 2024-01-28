What people said about 'Bagong Pilipinas' kick-off rally

Pedro Arcueno Jr., a 70-year-old attendee, eagerly participated in the Bagong Pilipinas kick-off ceremony at Quirino Grandstand on Sunday.



"Gusto kong mapakinggan ang Bagong Pilipinas na programa," he said.



Arcueno valued President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s remarks on laborers during his speech. Having worked as a welder for over 30 years, he hopes for improved benefits for workers like himself.

While Marcos didn't specify benefits, Arcueno remained optimistic.



"Ang ano lang niya yung Bagong Pilipinas na marami siyang dapat baguhin," he stated.



Despite casting his vote for Marcos, Arcueno acknowledged unfulfilled promises made during the election, especially in housing projects.



"Satisfied pero may konting hindi satisfied. Katulad niyan na mga pabahay 'di pa niya natutupad," he commented.



Harold Cruz of Sta. Maria Bulacan, acknowledged Marcos' projects, even if not specifically outlined.



"Marami pong proyekto na binanggit si President Bongbong Marcos....di man po siguro specific yung nasabi...siguro po ay ito ay panimula po sa ikabubuti at ikaayos ng ating bansa," Cruz said.

Katrina Gruta from Mandaluyong liked what Marcos said about not tolerating slowness and rudeness among government employees.



"Nagustuhan ko 'yun... tulad namin, mahihirap, hirap kami humingi ng tulong, karamihan ang tataray," she said.



The surroundings of Quirino Grandstand were packed with people during the rally. Crowds occupied Kilometer Zero and Luneta Park, laying out mats while awaiting for Marcos's speech.



However, some couldn't enter Quirino Grandstand after security implemented a lockdown upon the President's arrival



People from various cities in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, such as Cavite and Bulacan, gathered for the event. Security personnel, including police and medical teams, were stationed around Quirino Grandstand, ready for any disturbances or injuries.

However, after the rally, a significant amount of litter, mainly plastic bottles and food wrappers, were scattered around Quirino Grandstand and the adjacent streets. Garbage trucks from the Department of Public Services (DPS) were seen transporting the collected trash.

