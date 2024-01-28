MULTIMEDIA

Marcos Jr. urges Filipinos to join 'Bagong Pilipinas'

ABS-CBN News

(UPDATED) President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. led the “Bagong Pilipinas” kick-off rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Sunday, with thousands of supporters and government workers participating in the one-day event.

The Marcos administration launched Bagong Pilipinas (New Philippines) as a movement to mobilize citizens to engage in different government-led initiatives.

According to the Presidential Communication Office, Bagong Pilipinas advocates for governance characterized by a principled, accountable, and dependable government reinforced by unified institutions of society, whose common objective is to realize the goals and aspirations of every Filipino.

During his speech, Marcos encouraged Filipinos to actively participate and contribute to a better Philippines.

“Ang layunin ng Bagong Pilipinas ay maglatag ng mga mithiin na dapat nating makamtan para sa kinabukasan ng ating bayan. Tapos na ang patsi-patsi na plano na naiiba-iba na ang nangyayari lang ay nagkakawatak-watak tayo,” Marcos said.



“It is the time for bold thinking, accompanied by the strong will to execute it. As I have said many times, the mandate of the people should be devoted to achieving the grand, not wasted on the petty,” he said.

Marcos added that the “Bagong Pilipinas” is not a political game plan that caters to a privileged few, but a "master plan" for genuine development.



“Bagong Pilipinas is not a new partisan coalition in disguise. It is a set of ideals that all us Filipinos, regardless of political creed or religion or wealth, can coalesce around. Bagong Pilipinas is addressed to all government officials and employees, and citizens of this country,” he declared.



“It is an invitation to all of us to think about being a Filipino and view the nation from a renewed perspective. It is a call for transformation. The transformation of our idea of being a Filipino, and the transformation of our economy, of governance, of society,” he added.



“Bagong Pilipinas transcends this administration.”

He also reminded the public about the importance of an honest government, urging government leaders not to be corrupt and to avoid squandering the country’s resources.

