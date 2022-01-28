Pacquiao: Marcos Jr., Isko have 'corruption issues'

PROMDI presidential aspirant Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Friday said "corruption" is his main reason why people should not to vote for his rivals Ferdinand "Bong Bong" Marcos Jr. and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso.

In his Fast Talk session on Boy Abunda's 2022 Presidential One-On-One Interview, the retired boxing star reiterated his stance against corruption.

"May corruption issue," was Pacquiao's response when asked why he won't back Domagoso.

In his response on Marcos' candidacy, his response was the same.

"May bahid ng corruption. May issue ng corruption," he said.

"Alam mo naman ang corruption sa atin bansa eh yan ang dahilan kung bakit tayo naghirap."

His anti-corruption stance is one of Pacquiao's platforms for the May 2022 election. He has blamed corrupt officials for mass poverty and stunted economic growth.

Pacquiao even said that he wanted to build a “mega prison” for government officials who would be arrested and convicted of corruption.

Pacquiao said this when he visited Parañanque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez on November 5, 2021.

When asked for his reason not to vote for Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Panfilo Lacson, he merely said: "Hindi ko alam."

Pacquiao then explained his reason why he wants to be elected President.

"Naranasan kong matulog sa kalye, naranasan ko ang walang pagkain sa isang araw at ramdam ko ang naramdaman ng Pilipino at nakita ko ang problema ng bansa. Dahil sa nakita ko kaya kong resolbahin," he said.