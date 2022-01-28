Teary-eyed Pacquiao talks about hunger, unemployment in PH

PROMDI presidential bet Sen. Manny Pacquiao had to fight back tears while recalling what his family had to go through before he became a boxing superstar.

Pacquiao on Friday shared to talk show host Boy Abunda his plans in addressing hunger and unemployment during in an interview, when he briefly talked about his reason for pursuing the presidency.

"'Di 'ko maalis sa akin, emotional ako pagdating sa hirap kasi dumanas kami sa hirap," said Pacquiao, his voice breaking.

"Nagutom kami, tubig lang ang iniinom namin para maka survive sa isang araw. Iyan ang desire ko puso ko na tulungan ang mahihirap na tao dahil dumanas ako nang walang pagkain sa isang araw."

Pacquiao said the effective way to curb hunger is to strengthen the country's economy.

He reiterated his plan to invite his foreign businessmen friends to invest in the Philippines and generate jobs.

"Nandyan naman si Jack Ma na kaibigan natin na may investment sa bansa natin. Sa Amerika marami rin," he said.

Pacquiao also plans to provide interest-free loans to small and medium enterprises.

"Ang gagawin ng ating gobyerno, maglaan ng pondo, papautangin ang SME na walang interes para makapagstart ng negosyo nila at makapagbigay ng trabaho sa milyon milyong Pilipino," he said.

He added that his administration will push for free housing so that no Filipino will have to worry about shelter and concentrate on their livelihood.

"Kasama sa programa natin yan, 'yung pagbibigay ng housing, libreng pabahayan at hanapbuhay para araw araw may pambili sila ng pagkain. Kasi naranasan ko na walang pagkain, walang matulugan. Ang naka-survive sa 'kin inom lang ako ng tubig," said Pacquiao.

Before becoming one of the highest paid boxing stars, Pacquiao had to work odd jobs to provide for his family.

He later ventured into politics, becoming a congressman in Sarangani Province before being elected to the Senate.



