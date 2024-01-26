Imee links people's initiative to Speaker's office; Romualdez calls cousin 'marites'

Sen. Imee Marcos and House Speaker Martin Romualdez. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Sen. Imee Marcos on Friday openly accused House Speaker Martin Romualdez, her cousin, of orchestrating the controversial people's initiative that senators said would undermine the Senate in future Charter change (Cha-cha) efforts.

Marcos, sister of the President, said she came to this conclusion after she observed the supposed paper trail of materials and other documents related to the people's initiative.

"Napakaraming text, utos, napakaraming form, lahat nanggaling sa kanila. Yung schedule, yung timeline, yung form, clearly derives from the Speaker's office... Kumpleto pa yung pangalan ng kaniyang mga assistant, si Atty. 'ek-ek' at yung isang staff member, maliwanag naman kung san galing," Marcos said in a press briefing.

According to Marcos, Romualdez's office was "definitely" involved in gathering signatures from voters.

"Definitely opisina niya ang nag-alok ng P20 million kada distrito, definitely galing sa kanila yung timeline na July tapos na ang lahat... That derived from his office with very clear numbers identifying the staff members at attorneys involved," she said.

Sen. Joel Villanueva also backed Marcos' claim and said he has collected evidence tracing the initiative from House lawmakers.

“Naggagawa na po ako ng listahan. Mayors, even governors... These are the complaints at mga pinapadala sa atin," Villanueva said.

MARITES?

In response to Marcos' accusation, Romualdez called his cousin "marites" or gossipmonger and urged her to provide proof for her bribery claim.

"That is baseless. Siguro kausapin ko na lang siya. Nagma-marites siguro, nakikinig sa mga marites. I'd like her to prove it and she has the proper means and ways. She can go to whatever court or agency," Romualdez said.

Romualdez earlier said that while he had no hand in the people's initiative, he respects people's freedom to initiate the move.

The Speaker also said Marcos is free to reach out to him anytime to settle their apparent dispute.

"Di ako nagtatampo sa kaniya, I respect her as my cousin, as my senator and we leave it at that. And I'm free anytime, she can give me a call, she can text me anytime to clarify anything. But if she prefers to do it out in the media, that's her prerogative but there's no truth to that," Romualdez said.

SENATE PROBE

The Marcos-led Senate Committee on Electoral Reforms and People’s Participation is set to conduct a hearing next week over the legality of the people's initiative.

She said Romualdez and other House lawmakers are free to attend to clear their names.

The senator added that there now a "serious trust issue" between the Senate and the House of Representatives due to the latter's "defiance" against following the Cha-cha mode they agreed upon.

"I would have to admit that there is a serious trust issue now given that the Senate obediently drafted and signed Resolution of Both Houses 6 with a clear understanding that the efforts to collate signatures for a people's initiative would be stopped, pero hindi nahinto eh," Marcos said.

Marcos was pertaining to the measure filed by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri which calls for economic amendments to the Constitution.

"Mahirap magtrabaho kapag ganito. Hindi naman kami tutol sa P.I. Pero wag naman ganito na napakalabo at labag pa sa batas at ginagamit pa ang pera ng bayan," Marcos said.

—With reports from RG Cruz and Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

