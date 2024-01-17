Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri, delivers a speech during the opening of the Second Regular Session of the 19th Congress Monday, July 24, 2023. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB

MANILA — Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri on Wednesday said the chamber is ready to question the constitutionality of the people's initiative before the Supreme Court.

“N﻿akahanda ang Senado kontrahin ang P.I. sa Korte Suprema. That is 100 percent certain,” Zubiri said.

People’s Initiative for Reform and Modernization Action (PIRMA) started gathering signatures for their petition to insert in the 1987 Constitution that the Senate and the House of Representatives “vote jointly” on Charter change proposals.

PIRMA national lead convenor Noel Oñate in an interview with ABS-CBN News last week categorically stated that they want to “dilute” the Senate’s vote.

In an apparent response, Zubiri on Monday filed Resolution of both Houses No. 6.

According to Zubiri, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, through a handshake, has agreed to adopt the Senate’s resolution on Charter change.

Zubiri said President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. even witnessed the so-called "sealing of agreement" during their meeting last January 11.

“The Speaker agreed and we shook hands on it in front of the President. So we shall see,” Zubiri said in a text statement Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III dubbed the RBH 6 as a “knee-jerk” reaction to the people’s initiatives being dangled against the senators.

The filing of RBH 6 was in contrast to the previous Senates’ adamant stand against Charter amendments, Pimentel noted.

"Nasindak kami doon sa people’s initiative? That must be knee jerk reaction. Relax lang, tingnan natin, when the dust settles makita mo na wala, there’s no need to have reacted that way,” Pimentel in a phone interview said.

Zubiri however debunked Pimentel’s observations.

“Hindi nasindak ang Senado sa PI but after consultations with the economic team, together with the President, [we found] that most of the investment pledges to the country are pending due to the several cases filed with the Supreme Court on the constitutionality of the PSA law... No other reason but that,” Zubiri said.

Congress’s session resumes on January 22.

On Monday, Zubiri will call for an all-senators caucus to discuss the Cha-cha issue with colleagues.



