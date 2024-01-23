House leaders deny hand in signature campaign for people's initiative

House Speaker Rep. Martin Romualdez has denounced allegations of bribery and other unethical practices in the signature drive seeking to amend the 1987 Constitution via people’s initiative.

He stressed that the House of Representatives does not endorse the direct participation of its members in signature gathering on Charter change.



Romualdez issued the statement after Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva linked the lower chamber to the push behind the signature drive for the people’s initiatives.

Villanueva said it has sparked disinterest among several senators regarding Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 proposing to revise three provisions of the charter.



“While the House respects and supports the People’s Initiative as an independent, citizen-driven process, our role is to facilitate and encourage democratic participation without direct involvement in signature collection,” the House Speaker said in statement.



“The House does not endorse or sanction direct participation by its members in signature gathering, ensuring the process's integrity and independence remains intact,” he added.



“I vehemently denounce any allegations of bribery or unethical practices in persuading citizens to sign the petition for the People’s Initiative. Such actions, if true, would violate the initiative's spirit of honest and voluntary participation and erode our democratic foundations,” Romualdez stressed.



House Majority Leader Rep. Manuel Jose “Mannix” Dalipe expressed disappointment over Villanueva’s statement, calling it “baseless”.



“These claims, grounded in allegations linking the House leadership to the people's initiative, are not only baseless but also regrettably cast a shadow over the collaborative efforts required for constitutional reforms,” Dalipe said in a statement.



“If Senator Villanueva's assertion holds true, it is disheartening that certain senators perceive ghosts without substantial evidence. Unjustly implicating Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez in relation to the people's initiative only serves to foster unwarranted doubts and distractions,” he added.



“It is crucial that we set aside our differences and unite in our efforts to bring about meaningful constitutional reforms that will positively impact our nation,” Dalipe noted.



House Ways and Means Committee Chairperson Rep. Joey Salceda, for his part, urged the Senate to “not be afraid” of people’s will.



“The People’s Initiative is a valid mode of amending the Constitution… That is why, despite its broad powers to legislate, the Senate can issue only a statement against the People’s Initiative. Ultimately, over and above the House and the Senate, the people are supreme and sovereign,” he said.



“We should not be afraid of the popular will. The House is not, and the Senate, as a bastion of democracy, should not be,” Salceda added.