No more extension for PUV consolidation after April 30: DOTr

MANILA -- Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Thursday there would be no more extension for the consolidation of jeepneys under the public utility vehicle modernization program (PUVMP) after April 30.

Malacanang announced late Wednesday that the consolidation deadline was extended until April 30.

In a briefing, Bautista emphasized that this is the eight time the deadline for consolidation was extended by the government.

“Hindi na kami magre-recommend ng any extension. This is the 8th time that we are extending the deadline,” Bautista said.

Bautista said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., just heeded the clamor of transport groups to extend the consolidation period for public utility jeepneys (PUJs).

“After yesterday’s special cabinet meeting, the president and I have a chance to discuss the program and the clamor for an extension. Our recommendation for an extension was based on the number of unconsolidated drivers and operators specially here in the National Capital Region. An extension will allow them to meet the consolidation requirement,” Bautista explained.

“Maraming lumalapit sa amin… Ang sabi nila hindi nila masyadong naintindihan yung programa but then ay naintindihan na nila at willing na silang mag-consolidate so yun ang hinahabol namin, yung hindi willing mag-consolidate siguro yun ang hindi nagsusuporta sa programa natin,” Bautista added.

He believes that the 3-month extension is enough time for unconsolidated jeepneys to comply with all the necessary requirements.

Bautista explained that although the 76 percent consolidation of transportation stakeholders is more than enough to implement the program, the extension could help the agency to improve the implementation of the PUVMP.

“Hopefully with this extension, siguro we can increase it, siguro with 85%. With 85%, I'm very sure this will be a very successful program,” Bautista said.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said the president’s decision to have another extension is a welcome development.

“We welcomed the news from the president and the secretary….those who misled by groups in joining and who failed to make it during the cut-off time will be given this second chance to redeem themselves and join the program,” Guadiz said.

According to Guadiz, the LTFRB is still open to have another dialogue with PISTON and MANIBELA, the groups opposing the program.

“I was in a meeting in congress with Ka Mody [Floranda] and Manibela’s Mar Valbuena. They have agreed to visit my office and come up with a dialogue, perhaps we can still come up with a compromise - we have a clear cut requirement but we still need to talk,” Guadiz told the media.

Bautista said single jeepney operators who still wish to join the consolidation program will be allowed to form their own cooperatives or corporations.

"Since the president extended it for 3-months, now we will allow them to form their own cooperatives or corporation,” Bautista explained.

LTFRB said the consolidation will be open again to all and those jeepney operators who wishes to consolidate their units may apply in their regional offices or in the central office.

