Marcos approves 3-month extension for PUV consolidation

Drivers and operators under the groups Manibela and PISTON hold their transport protest from UP Diliman to Mendiola, Manila on January 16, 2024.

MANILA (UPDATED) — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has extended the deadline for consolidation of public utility vehicles as part of the PUV modernization program.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Marcos, upon the recommendation of Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista, "granted an additional three months until April 30 for the consolidation of public utility vehicles."

"This extension is to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off," the PCO added.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it will adhere to Marcos' directive.

"Operators and drivers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity provided by the President," LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said in a statement.

'COLLECTIVE ACTION AND SOLIDARITY'

Transport group Piston, meanwhile, welcomed the extension, calling it an initial victory.

"Our collective action and determination to defend our public transport has compelled the Marcos regime to extend the deadline for franchise consolidation to April 30!" the group said on social media

"Our power lies in our solidarity! The fight continues for our public transport!" Piston also said.

Transport group Manibela, which has also been pushing back against a government plan to phase out traditional jeepneys, simply said: "Tagumpay!"

