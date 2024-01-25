Passengers wait as the rows of seats are filled before a jeepney embarkes from a transport terminal in Mandaluyong City on Dec. 27, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Regulators should use the 3-month extension of the consolidation deadline under the public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization push to review the program, at least 2 senators said on Thursday.

“The three-month extension can be best utilized by conducting a thorough review of the program to see its gains and better understand the defiance of some groups to it," said Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services.

The high cost of modern PUVs is "a big stumbling block" in the program, Poe said. She said government should look into reports of idle units and missed amortization payments by some consolidated groups.

“Modernization is not just about consolidation and throwing to the junkyard our iconic jeepneys. It should be about rejuvenating our transportation landscape to make it safer and more reliable to our commuters, and at the same time sustainable to our drivers and operators,” Poe said.

Sen. Imee Marcos said government should consult stakeholders in the next 3 months.

“Maraming salamat sa kaunting palugit na 3 buwan, pero ang kailangan natin ay pangkalahatang plano para sa PUV na makatarungan at katanggap-tanggap sa lahat ng operator, drayber, at higit sa lahat mga consumer,” she said.

She suggested retrofitting existing jeepneys with cleaner engines, investing in roads and mass transit systems to address congestion, encouraging electric and hybrid vehicles, promoting carpooling and cycling, and using renewable fuels.

Sen. JV Ejercito, meanwhile, urged the Department of Transportation to partner with groups that could help improve the modernization program.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. extended the deadline to April 30 "to give an opportunity to those who expressed intention to consolidate but did not make the previous cut-off," the Palace said.

Transport groups earlier warned of a possible transport crisis if thousands of traditional jeepneys are forced to stop plying the roads for failing to consolidate.

Jeepney drivers and operators have said "modern jeepneys" are too expensive and will deprive single-unit operators of route franchises that will then go to big corporations and to transport cooperatives.

Some drivers and operators have argued that upgrading existing jeepneys will be a less expensive way to make them more fuel efficient and environment friendly.

The 3-month extension is enough for more operators and drivers to consolidate, said transport group Pasang Masda. Its president Obet Martin urged drivers to study the benefits of modernization and clarify their concerns with regulators.

“Iyong ating mga driver ng traditional jeepneys, kayo naman eh…nakasuot ng shorts, nakasuot ng sando, nakalabas ang balahibo ng kili-kili, naniningil ng pamasahe. Napakapangit pong tingnan,” he said in a public briefing.

“Tayo na lang po ang naiiwan sa Asia... Sa ibang bansang napasyalan ninyo, napakaganda ng kanilang transport system samantalang dito sa atin, iyang pag-angat na iyan sa modern jeep, maganda ang pananamit ng ating mga driver, kombinyente po ang ating mga pasahero, ligtas po sila,” he added.